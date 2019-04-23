Cummings: Trump Deserves to Have the Mark of Impeachment

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Oversight Committee Chair Elijah Cummings (D-MD) argued that President Trump deserves to have the mark of impeachment, even if he isn’t removed.

Cummings said Democrats “realize that impeachment is a very serious thing, and we’re going to do whatever we have to do. But first, we’re going to have to do our research, and we’re going to do it exceedingly well.”

Later, host Joy Reid asked, “Do you believe that Donald Trump deserves to have the mark of impeachment — as you said, of indictment, whether or not he would be removed?”

Cummings responded, “I think he does. I think…when you look at the Mueller report, the 10 items that Mueller pointed out with regard to obstruction, if you take any one of those, anybody in the United States that I know of would probably already be indicted, except the president of the United States.”

