Graham: Dems Will ‘Stampede’ to Impeach Trump, But It’s Going to Get Him Reelected

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted House Democrats would rush to impeach President Donald Trump in the wake of the release of the Mueller report.

However, he predicted such a move by Democrats will result in the reelection of Trump in 2020.

“I think they’ll get punished in 2020, and I think President Trump will get reelected,” Graham said. “I know what happened to ’98 when the American people understood what they got with Bill Clinton. They understand President Trump, warts and all. And Mueller was the guy that I was going to let look at, make sure he looked at the idea of Trump working with the Russians and the verdict is in.”

“There was no collusion,” he continued. “There’s no obstruction of a crime that never occurred. The obstruction thing was bizarre to me to begin with. So, here’s what I think. They’re going to be stampeded to impeach Trump because they hate him so much, and I hate for the country, I hate for the president, but it’s going to result in him getting reelected.”

