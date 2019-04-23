Hillary Clinton: ‘It Could Not Be Clearer’ — Trump Would Be Indicted for Obstruction if He Wasn’t POTUS

Tuesday at the “Time 100 Summit,” during a Q&A session in New York, Hillary Clinton said it was clear in Robert Mueller‘s report impeachment of President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.

Clinton said, “I think there’s enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted. But because of the rule in the Justice Department that you can’t indict a sitting president, the whole matter of obstruction was very directly sent to the Congress.”

She continued, “If you read that part of the report, it could not be clearer. As I read basically what I thought it was saying is, ‘Look we think he obstructed justice here are 11 examples of why we think he obstructed justice but we are under the control of the Justice Department, and their rule is you can’t indite.'”

She added, “We do have checks and balances in America, and there is this thing called Congress. You could not be more explicit than ‘please, look at this. You may conclude it doesn’t rise to an impeachable offense, that’s your job, but I’m giving this to you.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN