Hillary on Impeachment: You Don’t Go There ‘No Matter What,’ Which Is What Happened in ‘99

Tuesday at the “Time 100 Summit,” during a Q&A session in New York, Hillary Clinton said Democrats shouldn’t rush into the impeachment of President Donald Trump as Congress did against her husband former president Bill Clinton.

Clinton said, “So you don’t put impeachment on the table as the only item on the table and say you’re going to get there no matter what, which is what happened in ‘99. Instead, you say we are going to proceed with the seriousness that this demands.”

She added. “And that House Judiciary Committee, if there is a sufficient, careful analysis of what’s in the Mueller report and what’s coming to light through congressional hearings, may well start an impeachment inquiry, whose responsibility is not to prejudge the outcome but to examine the evidence as objectively as possible and then to draw a conclusion. And if at that point, they believe that high crimes and misdemeanors have been committed, then I think it is the obligation of the Congress to put forward articles of impeachment.”

