Joe Scarborough to Trump for Calling Him ‘Morning Psycho’ — ‘Thank You So Much for Watching’

TRENT BAKER

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to the nickname President Donald Trump gave him — “Morning Psycho.”

In a tweet that same morning, Trump blasted the show, saying it has “nosedived” and its ratings have suffered.

Scarborough thanked Trump for watching.

“Thank you so much for watching. We appreciate it,” Scarborough stated.

As Scarborough asked producers to get “Morning Psycho Responds to Faithful Viewer” as its chyron, Scarborough’s co-host and wife whispered, “Stop watching.”

“[P]eople close to him say he watches every day and it just drives him crazy. … He just can’t quit us,” he added.

