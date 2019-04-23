Joe Scarborough to Trump for Calling Him ‘Morning Psycho’ — ‘Thank You So Much for Watching’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to the nickname President Donald Trump gave him — “Morning Psycho.”

In a tweet that same morning, Trump blasted the show, saying it has “nosedived” and its ratings have suffered.

Sorry to say but @foxandfriends is by far the best of the morning political shows on television. It rightfully has BY FAR the highest ratings, not even close. Morning Psycho (Joe), who helped get me elected in 2016 by having me on (free) all the time, has nosedived, too Angry… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

….Dumb and Sick. A really bad show with low ratings – and will only get worse. CNN has been a proven and long term ratings and beyond disaster. In fact, it rewarded Chris Cuomo with a now unsuccessful prime time slot, despite his massive failure in the morning. Only on CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Scarborough thanked Trump for watching.

“Thank you so much for watching. We appreciate it,” Scarborough stated.

As Scarborough asked producers to get “Morning Psycho Responds to Faithful Viewer” as its chyron, Scarborough’s co-host and wife whispered, “Stop watching.”

“[P]eople close to him say he watches every day and it just drives him crazy. … He just can’t quit us,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent