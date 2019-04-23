NY Gov. Cuomo: Biden ‘Has the Best Chance of Defeating President Trump, Which I Think Is the Main Goal Here’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “New Day” on CNN, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) praised Joe Biden, saying he hopes the former vice president joins the logjam of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls because “he has the best chance of defeating President Trump.”

Cuomo added that beating Trump “is the main goal here” because it is “easier said than done.”

“I would hope that Joe Biden would get into the race,” Cuomo told host Alisyn Camerota. “I think he has the best chance of defeating President Trump, which I think is the main goal here, right? He has the experience. He has the background. I’ve worked with him for years. He has the talent. I think he has the personality for the moment. I think he can unify the Democratic Party.”

He continued, “I think, again, focus on the goal. The goal is defeating President Trump, which is going to be easier said than done.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent