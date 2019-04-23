Pelosi: Democrats May Have ‘No Choice’ But to Impeach Trump

Tuesday at the “Time 100 Summit” during a question-and-answer session in New York City, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the House may have “no choice” but to impeach President Donald Trump.

Pelosi said, “I do believe impeachment is one of the most divisive forces — paths we could go down to in our country. But if the facts, the path of fact-finding takes us there we have no choice but we are not there yet.”

