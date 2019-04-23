Reid: ‘I Don’t Think We Can Afford’ the Time Impeachment Proceedings Would Take Up

During a panel discussion hosted by the MGM Resorts Public Policy Institute at UNLV on Tuesday, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) stated that if impeachment proceedings happen, there would be “an inordinate amount of time” spent on them, “and I don’t think we can afford that.”

Reid said, “Impeachment is a difficult decision, some say Mueller’s report was an invitation for impeachment, but we have just a short time until the next election, and if impeachment proceedings go forward, and they might go forward, I think this country would be spending an inordinate amount of time on impeachment and nothing else, and I don’t think we can afford that.”

