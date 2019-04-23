Rush Limbaugh: Hillary Clinton Needs to Be Investigated, Indicted and in Jail

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” conservative talker Rush Limbaugh reacted to comments former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had made earlier in the day at the TIME 100 event in New York City regarding President Donald Trump and impeachment.

Limbaugh dismissed Clinton’s overtures and said that instead, Clinton should be the one investigated.

“This is the irony: Hillary Clinton is who tried to rig a presidential election, Martha,” Limbaugh said. “Hillary Clinton and her pals in the Obama Department of Justice and their pals in the FBI — they are the ones who colluded with the Russians. They are the ones that gave us this entirely bogus Steele dossier. You want to talk about irony — for Hillary Clinton to be talking about impeaching Donald Trump. Hillary needs to be investigated, she needs to be indicted, and she needs to be in jail, and any of her co-conspirators in this whole sordid affair, which amounted to nothing more than a silent coup to overturn the election results of 2016. Hillary Clinton talking about Trump — you talk about sour grapes. This is a woman who has been rejected by the American people twice, rejected by her party in 2008, she had to rig the primaries against crazy Bernie in 2016 to get the nomination. She is the last person who ought to be listened to about what ought to happen to Donald Trump.”

