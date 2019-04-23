Scalise: Let Democrats Keep Talking About Letting Imprisoned Felons Vote

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacted to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) expressing support for allowing convicted felons to vote while they’re in prison by stating he hopes Democrats keep talking about that policy.

Scalise said, “They want to take away more rights from law-abiding citizens, but they want to give more rights to people who broke the law. Violent felons serving in prison should be able to vote while they’re in prison, let them keep talking about this, Jason, in public, where everybody can see just how far their party’s gone.”

