Swalwell: ‘We’re on That Road’ to Impeaching Trump

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, the country was on the road to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

When asked if he supported impeachment, Swalwell said, “We’re on that road right now. We certainly got closer after the Mueller report. I’ll one of the persons who will have to prosecute that case. When I prosecutor for seven years I always had the pencils sharpened, my subpoenas ready, my witness exhibits ready to be displayed right before I went in because I knew I’d get one shot. Here we only get one shot.”

He added, “Look, this president needs to be held accountable. If we do nothing, we do two things; we enable the president. As the father of a 2-year-old, doing nothing is not an option for someone who continues to act out. Also, you set a standard for future presidents, that the bar is lower. We don’t want either of those.”

