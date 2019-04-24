Booker Defends Omar: Criticism of Her Is ‘Reprehensible,’ ‘Trafficking in Islamophobia’

Wednesday at the “She the People” presidential forum in Houston, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) defended Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitic comments about AIPAC.

The moderator asked, “My question is about Ilhan Omar. She was recently critical of the outside influence of AIPAC in determining U.S. foreign policy, including funding of Israel. Subsequently, she has received condemnation from the President and members of her own party, as well as death threats. What will you do as president to protect the right of courageous women of color to criticize U.S. policy even when directed at allies?”

Booker answered, “Thank you for your question. The criticisms of Congresswoman Omar, what Donald Trump has been saying about her is reprehensible, it is trafficking in Islamophobia, and it should be condemned by everyone. This kind of selective condemnation should be a chorus of people condemning it.”

