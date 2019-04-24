Conway: ‘Executive Privilege of Course Is on the Table’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway weighed in on the Democrats’ continued push for impeachment for what has shifted from coordinated collusion by President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election to obstruction of justice in FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the alleged collusion.

Conway said Trump could “possibly” use executive privilege.

“Executive privilege, of course, is on the table for the president at this point,” Conway advised.

“Mueller did not indict the president. There was enormous pressure on the Mueller investigation, investigators to do what [Hillary Clinton] failed to do, which is deny Donald Trump the presidency.”

