Dem Chief Deputy Whip Kildee: Trump Is Pushing Many Democrats Towards Supporting Impeachment

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Dan Kildee (D-MI) stated that President Trump’s behavior is pushing many Democrats to support impeachment and his behavior is reminiscent of “some of the darkest moments of the Nixon administration.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “Your Democratic colleague from Virginia, Congressman Gerry Connolly, says the president’s actions…are ‘pushing a lot of Democrats into the impeachment camp.’ Do you think that’s true?”

Kildee responded, “It is true. I have not made any final conclusions on this, but I’ve talked to a lot of my colleagues. And I went into this with the idea that I don’t think we should hope for bad news in the Mueller report, for example. But I’ve been reading this, and now seeing the president’s reaction afterward, and it’s worse than I thought. The directives that he gave, for example, to Don McGahn, that’s worse than I expected. And so, many members like myself, who have been very careful not to draw any conclusions are seeing a picture being painted of a president that’s really frightening and really a challenge to the basic tenets of our democracy. He seems willing to do anything he can to protect himself. … And it’s a dangerous moment. It’s one that does bring us back to recall some of the darkest moments of the Nixon administration. This guy is circling the wagons, and we all ought to pay very close attention to what he’s doing and what he’s trying to keep us from knowing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett