Dem Rep. Connolly: Trump ‘Triggered a Constitutional Crisis’ – ‘We’re Moving Closer to Impeachment’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” House Oversight Committee member Gerry Connolly (D-VA) stated that Congress is “moving closer to impeachment” and that President Trump has “triggered a constitutional crisis.”

Connolly said, “I think he has actually triggered a constitutional crisis. We’re in it. … You ignore Congress’ demands at your peril, your legal peril, your constitutional peril.”

He later added, “I would say to you that the jury’s out on that, but I think we’re moving closer to impeachment because of the Mueller report itself, and what he just did in the last 48 hours.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett