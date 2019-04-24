Gillibrand: Congress Will Sue Trump over Subpoenas — ‘Pelosi Will Win’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would sue President Donald Trump’s administration if they ignore House subpoenas.

Gillibrand said, “First of all, the Mueller report was very damning. There was significant bases in the report for obstruction of justice. But if you ask me if President Trump takes on Nancy Pelosi about whether he’s going to respond to her subpoenas, I will put my money on Nancy Pelosi every time.”

She added, “Not only does he have to respond, it’s part of our constitutional democracy. The executive branch is overseen — oversight and accountability— by the legislative branch. That’s how our constitutional democracy is set up. He must respond. The witnesses must respond. If we have to sue the administration and take him to court, we will. But I believe Speaker Pelosi will win.”

