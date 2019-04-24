Lara Trump: Biden ‘Seems to Look the Most Sane’ of the Democrats Running in 2020

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trump 2020 campaign Senior Adviser Lara Trump said former Vice President Joe Biden “seems to look the most sane out of the candidates that we’ve seen…throw their hat in the ring for 2020.”

Trump said, “Listen, it doesn’t matter, Sean, who this president is running against. I always say that I think he’s going to win easily. First of all, let’s let Joe Biden get in the race. He’s been saying for months now that he’s going to get in the race. It hasn’t happened yet. We will see tomorrow if it happens. But, he certainly, right now, seems to look the most sane out of the candidates that we’ve seen — the 20 candidates now that we’ve seen throw their hat in the ring for 2020. That’s for sure and that’s saying a lot.”

