Scarborough: ‘Hard to See’ Biden Stirring Up Same Excitement as Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday weighed in on former Vice President Joe Biden’s chances if he officially enters the crowded field of Democrats vying for the nomination in the 2020 presidential race as expected.

Although he is the favorite in polling at this time, Scarborough questioned if Biden could stir up the same type of excitement as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) or South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the wake of “negative stories” involving the former vice president coming to light.

“There is a negative dynamic set into this campaign, and it is hard to see Joe Biden stirring up the type of excitement as, say, you know, Kamala Harris did in her introduction, or that Mayor Pete is doing every day,” Scarborough stated. “So, the question is how does he change the dynamic? He’s used to being treated well by the press. He’s always been treated well by the press. Things may get much more difficult in this competitive Democratic primary.”

