Chris Christie: White Working-Class Voters Could Win Biden White House

Thursday on the TBD with Tina Brown podcast, former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said former Vice President Joe Biden could defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election by appealing to “white working-class voters.”

When asked who could beat Trump, Christie said, “Someone who could give him a run is Joe Biden. I say that because in essence, the election was decided by 80,000 voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and most of those voters were white working-class voters. I think if you look at the 19 candidates on the other side of the aisle, the one who can best have an opportunity to appeal to those white working-class voters is Joe Biden.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN