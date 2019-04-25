Dem Rep. Clark: No ‘Choice’ But Pursue Impeachment if Trump Admin Blocks All Subpoenas

During Thursday’s broadcast of “New Day” on CNN, Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) warned House Democrats could be left with no “choice” but to pursue impeachment if President Donald Trump’s administration continues to fight subpoenas.

Clark said it is up to Trump whether or not he wants to cooperate.

“We have never seen a president like this. We have never seen a president who so flagrantly decides that he’s above the law and that he can do what he wants,” Clark told host John Berman. “You know, we do have tools. And yes, these have not historically been used. But we have never had a president who has issued a blanket statement that nobody is going to respond to subpoenas from Congress.

“If all of those protections of our government fail, we will pursue impeachment. We won’t have any other choice,” she added.

