Dem Rep. Connolly: Biden Captured That ‘Soul Of Our Country’ Is at Stake in 2020

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign announcement captured that “the soul of our country,” and whether “you really like the direction of the soulless occupant of the Oval Office, and the amoral narcissistic kind of tendencies coming out of that office,” are at stake in 2020.

Connolly said, “I think that’s pretty powerful. I think that’s really capturing for Americans what is at stake in this election. It’s the soul of our country, and do you really like the direction of the soulless occupant of the Oval Office, and the amoral narcissistic kind of tendencies coming out of that office, or do you want to restore a sense of ethics and purpose and vision to that Oval Office? And I think that’s a great way of framing what’s at stake.”

Connolly didn’t endorse Biden, stating that he would have to talk with him.

