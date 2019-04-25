Dem Rep. Ryan: State of Politics ‘Like a Banana Republic’

Thursday on “MSNBC Live,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, took aim at what is going on in Washington, D.C. and politics in general, saying it seems “like a banana republic.”

Ryan argued that politicians are focusing on things that are “completely irrelevant to the needs of the American people.”

“It is unbelievable the disconnect between the conversation in Washington, D.C.,” Ryan stated. “I just heard some clips that you were talking about President Trump. Oh, it’s about winning and I’m winning and they want to win. Well, how about getting the American people to win. That’s who we need to win, the American people. It’s not about Donald Trump, it’s not about the Democrats, it’s about the American people who are struggling every single day to make ends meet and have a certain quality of life that we used to have for a lot of people in America that they don’t have anymore.”

He later added, “This is the United States of America, and we’re running around like a banana republic here having conversations that are completely irrelevant to the needs of the American people.”

