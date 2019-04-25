DNC’s Perez: We’re in a Cyber War — Trump Is ‘Compromised’

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez on Thursday opined on the country’s elections, saying he wants to “address” future elections because the United States of America is engaged in a cyber war.

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota noted to the DNC chair that Russians hacked the DNC computers and “changed the course” of the 2016 presidential election.

Perez slammed the Republican National Committee’s statement about using hacked material in future elections, adding Trump is “compromised” and “we need to restore the basic institutions of our democracy.”

“We are at war right now. It is a cyber war. Unfortunately, because our commander in chief is compromised, the federal government is asleep at the switch,” Perez declared. “And that is why the DNC and others in the Democratic Party eco-system are working tirelessly to make sure that we are protecting our data. We’re working with every campaign to provide cybersecurity training. We can’t expect help from the administration.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent