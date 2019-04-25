Joy Behar: America Was the Good Guys — ‘Now We’re Not’ Under Trump

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign video that warned about the rise of white nationalism under President Donald Trump.

Behar said, “I’m so touched. I’m moved by that video that he did. I’m so old. I remember all of that. I don’t remember Iwo Jima, but I remember since then. You know our uncles were in Normandy, our fathers were on the beach. We were the good guys, and now we’re not. People look at this country in horror and say what happened to America? It breaks my heart. I love that he’s doing it — taking this tack. It’s not just about policy right now. He’ll get to that. America, look at this and say do we want this America back or don’t we? Basically, that’s what it’s come down to.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I felt the same way when I saw the ad. I had tears in my eyes. It choked me up literally, and I felt his message. When he said ‘we at this moment in time we are in a battle for the soul of our nation, for the soul of our nation,’ I felt those words in my soul. That’s what I see. I see that there’s so much hate and division and I believe that it comes from the top. I believe that we are hearing it from the White House.”

