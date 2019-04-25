Mo Brooks: Democrat Solution on Immigration Is to Turn the U.S. into Central America, South America and the Middle East

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” on Thursday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) criticized Democrats for their unwillingness to take proactive measures to stem the flow of illegal immigration in the United States.

The Alabama Republican also praised President Donald Trump for his proposal to release illegal immigrants in so-called sanctuary cities.

“Their solution is to turn the United States of America into Central America and South America and the Middle East,” Brooks said. “That is where they want to take us … I love the idea Donald Trump had of all these illegal aliens, instead of allowing them to go to all parts of the country and dumping them off at the front door of Nancy Pelosi and every other dadgum Democrat in the United States Congress who is for open borders – let their neighborhoods deal with the death and destruction and taxpayer cost that is coming across our borders because the Democrats refuse, absolutely refuse to help Americans. Rather, they want to help illegal aliens commit criminal offenses.”

