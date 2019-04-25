MSNBC’s Matthews: Bernie Sanders Is Joe Biden’s Biggest Challenge

With former Vice President Joe Biden now officially in the race to become the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election, MSNBC host Chris Matthews sounded off on who could be the biggest challenger to Biden, who many see as the favorite.

Matthews said on “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is Biden’s biggest threat and could hold the “power” to determine who is the nominee if it is not him.

“I think Bernie Sanders has a hard crust of voters around him of voters. They’re going to stick with him, especially young people.”

He continued, “[I]f he can hold 40, it makes it very hard for someone else to get 50. Which means if he goes into the convention in Milwaukee in the summer of 2020, he has the power to decide who the nominee is if it’s not him. Bernie is the strongest guy in the Democratic Party right now going into the convention.”

