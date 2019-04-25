Newt Gingrich Warns Biden Could ‘Conceivably’ Beat Trump

Wednesday on the Fox News Channel, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said he thought former Vice President Joe Biden could “conceivably” defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Gingrich said, “I agree with Joe Biden. We are in a battle for the soul of the nation. You have Democrats now who now favor killing babies after they are born. You have Democrats who favor allowing terrorists and bombers to vote while they’re in prison. You have Democrats who are for open borders, letting anybody in who wants to. You have Democrats who want to take away your right to have private health insurance. Let’s go down the list. This is a fight over the nature of America and the future of America. And the choice next year is going to be the widest choice maybe in modern times.”

When asked if he could beat Trump, Gingrich said. “Well conceivably. If the economy were to go really bad if the president would have a bad campaign. You don’t know.”

