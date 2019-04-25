Trump: Biden Talks About the Soul, But ‘There Was Tremendous Division’ Under Obama

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Trump reacted to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign announcement by touting his record and saying there was “tremendous division during the Obama administration, tremendous division.”

Trump stated, “He’s coming on with some little cute statements about me that he talked about the way the world is today. Well, I’ll tell you the way the world is today is we have a strong military. We have choice for our veterans. … We have the biggest tax cut in the history of our country. We have gotten rid of the individual mandate. We’ve had the biggest cut in regulations, which is one of the things creating all of these great jobs because we have the best unemployment numbers that we’ve ever had.”

He added, “So, when Biden makes the statement talking about the soul, I mean the soul, take a look at the Obama [administration]. You know, I heard somebody say before that there was such dissension and division. People forget there was tremendous division during the Obama administration, tremendous division. We actually have great spirit right now. And you know, just to finish that off, we are a country respected again.”

