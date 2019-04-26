Biden on Accusers: ‘I’m Not Sorry’ — I Did Not Do Anything That Was Inappropriate

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden said he was “not sorry” for doing anything inappropriate when questioned about the complaints by several women of unwanted physical contact.

Biden said, “I have to be aware of it. I have to be more cognizant. We all have to be, a woman or a man, especially a woman, has the right to say this is my space.”

He continued, “I have to be more careful and including whether I sit down next to somebody, and I was not invited to sit down. That’s my responsibility. I have to be more aware. It’s totally legitimate for someone not to have to say, no, no, don’t get into my private space. It’s my job. It’s my job to read, no, no, this is space no one wants me to invade.”

When asked if he would apologize, Biden said, “Look, I’m really sorry if what I did in talking to them and trying to console that they took it a different way. It’s my responsibility to make sure that I bend over backward to try to understand how not to do that.”

Joy Behar said, “Nancy Pelosi wants you to say I’m sorry that I invaded your space.”

Biden said, “So I invaded your space. I’m sorry this happened. I’m not sorry in the sense that I think I did anything that was intentionally designed to do anything wrong or be inappropriate. It was inappropriate that I didn’t understand.”

