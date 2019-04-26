CNN’s Bell: Franklin Graham Tells His Followers to ‘Vote for People Who Jesus Would Not Vote For’ 

Friday on CNN’s “At This Hour,” W. Kamau Bell, host of “United Shades of America,” said pastors like Franklin Graham pervert the Gospel to convince congregants to “vote for people who Jesus would not vote for.”

Bell said, “Megachurches are sort of the face of Christianity right now. But specifically a style of megachurches, Franklin Graham, Joel Osteen, this sort of like a personality-driven model of church that — as we in the episode talk to a pastor says it feels more like a rock concert and a motivational speech. The sort of message of Jesus gets muddled, and sometimes completely perverted to tell people to do things and vote for people who Jesus would not vote for as I would say.”

Graham, a supporter of President Donald Trump, recently tweeted that 2020 presidential candidate South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) should not attempt to become the first openly gay president but repent instead.

