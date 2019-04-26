Dem Rep. Dean: Trump ‘Seems to Cheer’ the Rise of White Supremacy

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) stated that President Trump’s defense of his Charlottesville remarks shows “an absence of outrage over the rise of white supremacy, and in fact, a president who seems to cheer it on.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “In his statement — his announcement statement, Biden pointed to the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that President Trump at the time defended his comment that there were ‘very fine people on both sides.’ He defended it again today. He says some of those people were simply there to protest the removal of a General Robert E. Lee statue. What message does that send?”

Dean responded, “What it sends to me is an absence of outrage over the rise of white supremacy, and in fact, a president who seems to cheer it on. And we know the connection between that and violence. It could not be a more serious time in this country to make sure we call out white supremacy, antisemitism, bigotry of any kind, and associated violence. For the president today to try to triple down and say his words were perfect, because everything this president does, in his mind, is perfect, history will judge it very, very differently.”

