Dem Rep. Kelly on Subpoenas: If Trump Admin Doesn’t Cooperate ‘I’m for Putting People in Jail’

During Friday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) threatened that if the President Donald Trump administration continued to ignore congressional Democrats’ subpoenas, then people could be facing fines or even jail time.

Kelly said it is Congress’ “right” to “go to that extreme.”

“We’ll be talking about fines. We’ll be talking about actually putting people in jail that are not cooperating,” Kelly told MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch. “And I think that we have to go to that extreme, that we should go to that extreme. I don’t think anyone really wants to do that. I think the American people deserve the truth and that’s all we want to do. We’re just doing our jobs, and we’re in our right to do that. That is our responsibility. But if they don’t cooperate, then I’m for putting people in jail.”

Kelly described the threat of such a harsh penalty a “tool” in their “toolbox” to get the administration to cooperate.

