Dem Rep. Tlaib: I Was ‘Really Afraid of My Fellow Americans’ After 9/11

During an interview with Maker that was published in 2018, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) recalled what her life was like for her following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Tlaib, a Muslim, revealed after the attack she was “really afraid” of her “fellow Americans.”

“I was probably in my second year in law school when 9/11 happened,” Tlaib shared. “And I was really terrified of what was going to happen to my husband, who was only a green card holder at the time. I immediately called my brothers and told them to be very careful who you hang out with, telling my sisters, you know, just be real careful out there, and being really afraid of my fellow Americans.”

She continued, “It really pushed me to be more involved, and I got really curious and really angry. And I think that combination got me, you know, in front of a number of issues in the city of Detroit.”

