Fmr DNC Chair Rendell: Anita Hill ‘Won’t Be a Factor’ in Deciding to Vote for Biden

Former DNC chair Ed Rendell on Friday weighed in on the controversy surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, and his handling of Anita Hill’s sexual harassment allegations against Clarence Thomas.

Rendell said on CNN’s “New Day” what happened with Hill will not be a challenge to Biden on the campaign trail because of his ” terrific record on women’s issues.”

“I think that it won’t be a factor in deciding whether or not to vote for or support Vice President Biden,” he told host Alisyn Camerota.

Rendell added, “I think he has support among women; I don’t think this will change it in any way.”

