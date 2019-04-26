Maher: Biden Owes Hill ‘a Real Apology’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden owes Anita Hill “a real apology.”

Maher said, “I’m a guy who is always saying that the Democrats apologize too much, because mostly they do. The Anita Hill one, I think, is the exception. That lady deserves a real apology.”

Maher added, “And he didn’t do it. I don’t get it. Why? Why not get it over [with]? Because it’s going to happen. They’re going to torture it out of you. They always do.”

