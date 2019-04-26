Maher: Mueller’s ‘Trail of Breadcrumbs Isn’t Good Enough’ – ‘Greatness Sometimes Means Not Doing Everything by the Book’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized Special Counsel Robert Mueller, stating that Mueller played by the book, “and greatness sometimes means not doing everything by the book.”

Maher said, “Trump calls the Mueller report ‘the crazy Mueller report,’ and in a way, he’s right. Because it’s over 400 pages detailing terrible crimes by a corrupt president, yet Mueller does not prosecute.”

He later added, “I get it. Mueller’s a Boy Scout, a straight arrow. He played it by the book. But you may have noticed, for the past three years, we'[ve] kinda been off book, and greatness sometimes means not doing everything by the book. … Sometimes it comes down to you. The attorney general is corrupt. The Congress is dysfunctional. What good is leaving a roadmap for impeachment if you know a tribal, party-before-country Republican Senate will never remove the president? Bob, your trail of breadcrumbs isn’t good enough. We’re not that smart anymore.”

