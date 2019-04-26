Scarborough Defends Biden — ‘Easy for You to Sit There’ and Judge While He Was Trying to Make the Country Better

Friday during a discussion on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about the criticism former Vice President Joe Biden has been facing since announcing he is entering the race for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

The MSNBC panel brushed off the scrutiny against Biden’s “hug gate,” crime bill and Iraq War vote with Scarborough saying how “easy” it is for people to judge him now in 2019.

“Joe Biden needs to say, ‘You know what, I was there. I was there during the crime bill. I had seen black communities ravaged by crack. What did you want me to do? I had to do something. I had to do something. And it’s easy for you to sit there behind your laptop, drinking your soy latte in 2019, judging me for trying to make the country better,'” Scarborough advised.

He added, “If Joe Biden is always apologizing about his past, he’s lost the plot already.”

He challenged Democrats and progressives to not just nitpick his wrongdoings when he has done “a lot more good than he did bad.”

Scarborough stated, “You’re not allowed to just pick his strikeouts, you’ve got to talk about the doubles and home runs. He did a lot more good than he did bad.”

