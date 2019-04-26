Van Jones: Biden ‘Put a Banana Peel’ in Front of Trump and Watched Him ‘Fall’

Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” former Obama administration green jobs czar and network contributor Van Jones commented on 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden using his campaign launch video to bring up President Donald Trump’s statements following white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

This morning responding to reporters questions about Charlottesville Trump said, “I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general. Whether you like it or not, he was one of the great generals.”

Jones said, “Look, I mean, he has not figured out in this late date how to be a president for everybody. He’s given aid and comfort to some of the worst people in the country, some of the worst people in the history of the world.”

He continued, “Politically, who can beat Donald Trump? Joe Biden just sucked him into the worst possible position he could be in and did it effortlessly. Joe Biden puts up one video, and now we’re going to be talking about Charlottesville, and the president is helping him.”

He added, “I don’t think Donald Trump knows how to deal with Joe Biden. Joe Biden knows how to deal with Donald Trump. He’s got him right where he wants him already. It’s really, really so painful to hear the commander-in-chief, the President of the United States, sit up here and brag on a traitor, brag on someone who is committing an act of treason to defend one of the most abominable institutions in the history of the world. It’s painful, it’s wrong, it’s wrong-headed, it’s beneath him, it’s beneath the office of the president, but from a political point of view, Joe Biden just showed the world he knows how to put a banana peel in front of Donald Trump and watch him fall. He hadn’t even gotten out of bed this morning.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN