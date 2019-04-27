Brooks: ‘Democrats Should Be Pretty Forceful’ in Demanding Testimony from Executive Branch

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that “Democrats should be pretty forceful” in their demands for testimony from members of the executive branch.

Brooks said, “I’m not wild about impeachment, but I am earnest about forcing the executive branch to submit to the way we do things in this country, which is to have oversight hearings, and to answer calls when members of Congress ask you to come up to the Hill and explain yourself. And so, I think the Democrats should be pretty forceful on this one.”

