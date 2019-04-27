Brooks: I Like the Way Biden ‘Made This About Values’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that he likes the way former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign announcement “made this about values.”

Brooks stated, “I actually like the way he made this about values. I mean, there are a lot of other things that are going to go on in this campaign, but what America stands for and what our values are is a central one, and he really made it about that. And then he really wrapped himself around the Constitution, the American founding, and said, this is not who we are. And so, if you’re worried the Democrats sort of don’t like the founding documents or something like that, then he said, no, we’re Americans. We like these documents. We just want to live up to them.”

He added, “The one risky thing in that announcement was the emphasis on restoration, that we’re going to restore what we had. And there is a very forward focus in the electorate right now. So, that one, I think, might have been a little off.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett