Brooks: Warren’s Student Debt Forgiveness Plan ‘A Very Terrible Idea’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) student debt forgiveness plan is “a very terrible” policy that is “helping people who are going to be doctors and lawyers.”

Brooks said, “[T]his particular one is a very terrible idea. College graduates are among the wealthiest people, and the well-off people in our society. We should not be subsidizing college graduates. The top quarter earners hold 50 percent of the student debt. So, if we start forgiving student debt, we’re really helping people who are going to be doctors and lawyers.”

