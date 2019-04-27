Holmes Norton: Biden Has to Apologize to Hill, ‘He Is Hurting Himself in the Primary’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has to apologize to Anita Hill and Biden “is hurting himself in the primary.”

Norton said, “Look, I think one need only listen to what Anita Hill herself has said following what Joe Biden — or how Joe Biden has handled this. What is so wrong with saying I’m sorry? I can’t figure out why he wants to dig in. … I think Joe Biden is hurting himself by not bringing himself up to date.”

She later added, “Look, he’s got to say I’m sorry, or the — if you look at what happened in the House, and we were able to capture the House because of how people were beginning to feel about women. There’s no question that he is hurting himself in the primary. … So he is blowing his top running status as I speak. Because of two words he can’t say, sorry, I should have known better, I know better now, let’s move on.”

