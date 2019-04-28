Clyburn: ‘Interesting’ Trump Is Glorifying ‘Loser’ Robert E. Lee

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said it was interesting President Donald Trump “glorifying” a “loser’ like Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

When asked about Trump saying Lee was a “great general” while discussing his comments about Charlottesville, Clyburn said, “I think he’s expressing what is in his heart. The fact of the matter is, Robert E. Lee was a great tactician, was not a great person.”

He added, “Robert E. Lee was a slave owner and a brutal slave master. Thankfully he lost that war and I find it kind of interesting the president is now glorifying a loser. He always said that he hated losers. Robert E. Lee was a loser. And even if you could get beyond that at the end of the civil war, Robert E. L:ee asked all of his comrades to lay down their guns and to furl those Confederate flags, and if my memory serves and put them in your attics, so if the president is going to glorify Robert E. Lee, let’s at least be consistent about it.”

