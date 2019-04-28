Clyburn: Trump Is ‘Rupturing Our Relationships with Our Allies All Around the World’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) accused President Donald Trump of “rupturing our relationships with our allies all around the world.”

Clyburn said, “I think that’s what the crux of this campaign is going to be about is going to be about who can bring this country together and for anybody who is running for the presidential nomination on the Democratic side, I think you’ve got to focus on bringing this country together on the domestic front and you’ve got to think about our international relationships around the world. ”

He continued, “The fact of the matter is, Joe Biden getting into this race I think allows us to bring into this discussion the foreign policy that is a problem for us these days. We have a president in the White House who is rupturing our relationships with our allies all around the world and there are people out there who are saying they cannot trust the United States of America anymore to lead on foreign policy. That is a foreign relationship for us. We have got to do something about improving our relationships around the world as well as trying to have the domestic tranquility and bring our people together.”

