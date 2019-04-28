CNN’s Zakaria: ‘America Is Tired of the Circus of Donald Trump’

Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” host Fareed Zakaria declared that America was “tired of the circus of Donald Trump.”

Zakaria said, “The Democrats have a much better path in front of them. They should pursue legitimate investigations of Trump, bring in witnesses, and release documentary proof of wrongdoing. But they should at the same time show the public that they would be a refreshing contrast to Trump — substantive, policy-oriented, civil and focused on the country, not on their base. America is tired of the circus of Donald Trump. That doesn’t mean they want the circus of the House Democrats.”

He continued, “Trump is vulnerable. With strong economic numbers, he has astonishingly low approval ratings. He will likely run his 2020 campaign on cultural nationalism, as he did the last one. Democrats need to decide what their vision will be. That should be their focus for the next two years, not the unfounded hope that if they pursue impeachment, somehow a series of miracles will take place — a deeply divided country will coalesce around them and Republicans will finally abandon their president.”

He added, “The real challenge the Democrats face goes beyond Trump. It is Trumpism — a right-wing populism that has swelled in the United States over the past decade. Surely the best way to take it on is to combat it ideologically and defeat it electorally. That is the only way to give the Democrats the real prize, which is not Donald Trump’s scalp but the power and legitimacy to forge a governing majority.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN