Dem Sen. Casey: Biden Can Bring Back Dems Who ‘Drifted Away’ from Party for Trump

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) discussed former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2020 presidential election.

Casey said Biden, who officially entered the race last week, is capable of bringing back “blue collar Democrats” who he said “drifted away” from the party in favor of President Donald Trump in 2016.

“I think Joe Biden can also speak to folks who may have drifted away from us,” Casey advised. “Some of them might be termed “blue collar Democrats.” I’m not sure whether they’re male or female, but they’re blue collar Democrats. We can get them back, I think, on some of these economic issues. Maybe not all of them, but I think enough to be not just competitive in these states, but I think we can win a lot of these states that went the other way in 2016.”

