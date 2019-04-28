Dem Rep. Moulton: Biden Should Apologize to Anita Hill

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 presidential hopeful Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) called on former Vice President Joe Biden to apologize to Anita Hill for how she was treated at her 1991 testimony about Justice Clarence Thomas.

Moulton said, “I do, I think she was treated terribly,”

He added, “Joe Biden is a mentor and a friend of mine, he’s a great American, everybody makes mistakes, I do think that was a mistake though, and I think he should apologize.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN