Dem Rep. Seth Moulton: Trump Is ‘Not a Patriot’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 presidential hopeful Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) declared that President Donald Trump was “not a patriot.”

Moulton said, “I think we need to take on Donald Trump, not just in his job as president, but his job as commander-in-chief. that’s where he’s weakest.”

He added, “He’s not a patriot. I mean he is not a patriot at all.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “You don’t think he loves this country?”

Moulton said, “I don’t think that someone who encourages our greatest adversary of the last 70 years, Russia, the only country on earth that could wipe out every American life in about 20 minutes, I don’t think a president who encourages Russia to attack us as he did during the campaign, I don’t think a president who disparages American heroes like John McCain and Captain Kahn, I don’t think a president who cozies up to Kim Jong-un and sells out South Korea, we are not doing exercises with them anymore, I don’t think that’s a president who embodies patriotism. Patriotism is being willing to stand up and serve your country.”

