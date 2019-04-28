Former Acting AG Yates Accuses Trump of Not Doing ‘the Patriotic Thing’ on Russian

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former acting Attorney General Sally Yates accused President Donald Trump of not doing “the patriotic thing” and notify law enforcement regarding allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Yates said, “If you read the entire Mueller report, I think it paints a devastating portrait of a president and a campaign who welcomed a foreign adversary’s illegal interference in our election, who have been continually lying about it. And then used the power of the presidency to try to forward the investigation into his own conduct. That’s not exoneration.”

She added, “I think the bigger issue is not just whether or not this establishes a crime that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, but is this the kind of conduct that we should expect from the president of the United States? I mean when the Russians came knocking at their door, you would expect that a man who likes to make a show of hugging the flag would have done the patriotic thing and would have notified law enforcement.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN