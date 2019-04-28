Graham: ‘Absurd’ to Claim Trump Obstructed Justice — ‘I Don’t Care’ if He Told McGahn to Fire Mueller

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said it was “absurd” to claim President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Graham said, “I think the idea that this president obstructed justice is absurd. He turned over a million documents to the special council counsel, almost everybody around him testified. I can’t think of one thing President Trump did to stop Mueller from doing his job. He never claimed executive privilege. My point of view, I have heard all I need to really know, and I want to look and find out how all of this happened.”

When asked about Trump in 2017 ordered White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller, Graham said, “I don’t care what they talked about. He didn’t do anything. The point is the president did not impede Mueller from doing his investigation.”

He continued, “I don’t care what happened between him and Don McGahn. Here’s what I care about: Was Mueller allowed to do his job? And the answer is yes.”

